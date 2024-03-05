Armenian PM leaves for Egypt on an official visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Egypt on a two-day official visit.

The government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan will have a face-to-face meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia will have meetings with the Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church, the Pope of Alexandria and the Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Tawadros II, the Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Al-Tayeb.

Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, where he will meet with Egyptian businessmen,” the news release read.