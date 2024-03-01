Simonyan: The issue of changing the foreign political vector not being discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today that "Armenia is not discussing the issue of changing its foreign political vector.”

“We are discussing what to do to reduce the dangers that may threaten Armenia. There is no decision to leave the CSTO either, though we do not rule it out. Our society is also talking about it, and we may say, they demand it,” Alen Simonyan told the reporters.

He noted that it is obvious that “our ally is not helping us.”

“Our country, our people are not infinite, we do not have enough resources to wait at the expense of our country’s borders, when our ally - ally both by the CSTO and a direct agreement - will help. You cannot simply discard your allied obligations with any interpretation.

It is clear for us that this security system is not working. What else would it take for you to understand that this security system is not working?

In Armenia’s opinion, the security alternative is to use all possible means, and to try to revive the CSTO in some way.”

According to Alen Simonyan, Armenia is trying to buy weapons from all possible places to protect the state.

“If it is a breach of some security system, it is their problem, it is obvious that they are not fulfilling their obligations.

Armenia is ready to become an EU member candidate. We are ready and we will move in the direction that will provide us with the most security,” the parliament speaker said.