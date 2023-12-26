NATO representative: Armenia “decided take distance from Moscow”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said that Armenia "has decided very clearly to make a shift in its foreign policy and take some distance from Moscow.”

“It is something that we have encouraged. The Armenians are free to take their own decisions. In my opinion, Armenia has already started to get closer to us, to ask for more cooperation, more political dialogue with NATO. We encourage whatever is decided by our partners that we believe is good for the stability of the region,” Colomina said in an interview with Georgia’s First TV Channel.

The representative of the North Atlantic Alliance also expressed support to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which, in his words, is of fundamental importance for maintaining stability in the Caucasus.