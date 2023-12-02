Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “Moscow considers Yerevan an ally and plans to develop friendly relations.”
“Armenia is a sovereign country that develops bilateral relations with the states it deems appropriate.
We have our relations with Armenia, and, of course, Armenia is a friendly country, our ally, we will continue to develop our allied relations,” Peskov said.-
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.