Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally - Mediamax.am

1610 views

Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally


Photo: axios.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “Moscow considers Yerevan an ally and plans to develop friendly relations.”

“Armenia is a sovereign country that develops bilateral relations with the states it deems appropriate.

 

We have our relations with Armenia, and, of course, Armenia is a friendly country, our ally, we will continue to develop our allied relations,” Peskov said.-

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

World | December 2, 2023 10:55
Wings of Tatev recognized as the “World's Leading Cable Car Ride”

Foreign Policy | December 1, 2023 12:02
Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US

Foreign Policy | November 30, 2023 14:47
Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023