Armenia, EU sign agreement on status of EUMA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vassilis Maragos, Ambassador, Head of EU Delegation to Armenia and Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia signed today the Agreement on the Status of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

The agreement regulates the legal status of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The ministry also says that “EUMA is a non-executive, non-armed civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Mission and observes and reports on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan.”

“EUMA contributes to human security in conflict-affected areas in Armenia and aims building the confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission was deployed on 20 February 2023 with a two-year mandate and 103 international staff from the EU Member States, including EU experts and monitors,” the news release reads.