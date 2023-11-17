Armenian premier and Georgian defense minister discuss security issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze said at the meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan that he was “impressed by the reforms implemented in Armenia’s defense sector.”

During the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that relations between Armenia and Georgia continue to develop dynamically, adding that the cooperation in various fields has expanded. The Armenian premier said that it is a priority for the government of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Juansher Burchuladze also discussed issues related to cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of security and defense as well as issues on peace and stability in the region.