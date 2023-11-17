“No business as usual with Azerbaijan”, O’Brien says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State James O’Brien stated that Azerbaijan’s use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh has undermined trust and raised doubts about Baku’s commitment to a comprehensive peace with Armenia.

Speaking at the Future of Nagorno-Karabakh hearing at US House of Representative Foreign Relations Committee, the American diplomat, in particular said:

“Given this new reality, the Department of State has made it clear to Azerbaijan that we cannot continue our bilateral relations on a basis “business as usual”. The United States has condemned Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, canceled high-level bilateral meetings, and suspended plans for future events. We will continue to urge the Azerbaijani authorities to facilitate the return of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who may wish to return to their homes or visit cultural sites in the region, and to restore unimpeded commercial, humanitarian, and passenger traffic to the region through the Lachin corridor.”