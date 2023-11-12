Pashinyan meets ICC prosecutor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on November 10 with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan on the margins of Paris Peace Conference.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest,” the official news release runs.

Mediamax notes that on March 20, 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and judges Rosario Salvatore Aitala, Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez and Tomoko Akane, considering their actions unlawful since there were no grounds for bringing criminal charges against the President of the Russian Federation. In May, Karim Khan was charged and declared wanted.