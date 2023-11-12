Pashinyan meets ICC prosecutor - Mediamax.am

1105 views

Pashinyan meets ICC prosecutor


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on November 10 with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan on the margins of Paris Peace Conference.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest,” the official news release runs.

 

Mediamax notes that on March 20, 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and judges Rosario Salvatore Aitala, Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez and Tomoko Akane, considering their actions unlawful since there were no grounds for bringing criminal charges against the President of the Russian Federation. In May, Karim Khan was charged and declared wanted.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | November 11, 2023 09:54
Armenia discusses the notion of becoming a non-bloc state

Foreign Policy | November 11, 2023 08:57
Pashinyan meets ICC prosecutor

Region | November 11, 2023 08:20
Pashinyan: “Western Azerbaijan” is a concept of a new war against Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023