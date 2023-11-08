US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received today Louis Bono, the U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.
“The parties referred to the efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region and to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations,” the news release reads.
