ECHR fully satisfies Armenia’s request

Photo: AP


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Court of Human Rights has fully satisfied the request of Armenia’s government and will imply interim measure against Azerbaijan.

“Considering that the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh gives rise to a risk of serious violations of the Convention and notwithstanding the ceasefire agreement reached on 20 September 2023, to indicate to the Government of Azerbaijan to refrain from taking any measures which might entail breaches of their obligations under the Convention, notably Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment),” the news release issued by the Armenia’s representative to ECHR says.

 

The Court has also decided to give immediate notice of the above interim measure to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

