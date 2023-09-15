US State Department senior advisor arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and the U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono discussed the situation created around the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh, the efforts addressed at overcoming it, and touched upon the issues related to the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” the Security Council’s press office said in a news release.