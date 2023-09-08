Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with senior U.S. diplomat

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed regional security issues, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Yuri Kim, the U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

“Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the need to lift the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan in accordance with the Statement of November 9, 2020 and two Orders of the International Court of Justice. The importance of ensuring unimpeded access and humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan thoroughly touched upon the destructive behavior carried out by Azerbaijan during this period, systemic policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disrespect towards its own commitments and clear calls of the international community,” Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

During the telephone conversation they emphasized the need to establish an effective international mechanism for discussing rights and security guarantees between Stepanakert and Baku.