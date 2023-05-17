Armenian Deputy FM says Armenia hasn’t received necessary weapons from Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said today that Armenia has not received the necessary weapons from Russia.

“The works are underway, the weapons have not been delivered to Armenia. We are working in this direction. I have nothing to add,” the deputy minister told the reporters in the parliament.

Mnatsakan Safaryan did not elaborate why the weapons have not reached Armenia.

“The payment was made, but the weapons have not been delivered,” the deputy minister said, without specifying how much Armenia paid Russian for them.