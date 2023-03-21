Pashinyan hopes multi-layered agenda with Iran to expand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed congratulatory messages to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Nowruz.

In his message to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Nikol Pashinyan wished that “the coming year will be marked by unique successes and peace for our neighbor and friend Iran.”

“The Armenian-Iranian relations are of special importance for the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.”

“I sincerely hope that in the near future we will witness the expansion of the bilateral multi-layered agenda, which will become a stimulus for the further deepening and growth of our friendly relations, for the benefit of the well-being of the Armenian and Iranian peoples and regional peace,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

In the message to the President of Iran, the Armenian Prime Minister said:

“By continuing the steady path of cooperation, we will give a new rise to the Armenian-Iranian multi-layered agenda in the current year for the benefit of the well-being of our two peoples and states.”