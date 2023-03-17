Zakharova says Pashinyan engaged in “incredible balancing act of words”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow “leaves on the conscience of the Armenian leadership its attempts to make third countries responsible for the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Commenting on the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that Russia is the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, Zakharova said at a briefing on March 16:

“There is no need to fantasize and beat around the bush. All the obligations assumed by the Russian Federation and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are clearly spelled out in the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020. There is a need to open this document and see which obligations Russia has and which it does not. Everything will become easy.

Russian peacekeepers are doing everything in their power to prevent escalation and stabilize the situation in their area of responsibility. However, much in this matter also depends on the actions and statements of all parties involved. These statements should be constructive and aimed at common success. If statements are made contrary to the main goal, namely bringing peace and stability, overcoming differences, we always focus on this.

We are trying to do it diplomatically, not because of the traditions of diplomacy, but because of achieving the main goal set: peace, stability, global stability.

We consider these statements of the Armenian leadership as a continuation of the line taken at the summit in Prague in October 2022 under the auspices of the European Union.

Commenting on Pashinyan’s statement that if Russia, for objective reasons, cannot fulfill its function as a guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, it should turn to the UN Security Council, Zakharova said:

“This phrase is so inexplicable that I am not going to explain it. Incredible balancing act of words.