Zakharova says “Yerevan’s active participation” would contribute to de-escalation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that “the de-escalation of the current tension would be facilitated by the active engagement of official Yerevan in the search for mutually acceptable solutions.”

Zakharova said this at a briefing, commenting on Azerbaijan’s new threats addressed to Artsakh.

“Militant rhetoric from either side is counterproductive. It does not help advance the peace agenda. We presume that Baku and Yerevan must strictly observe all the provisions of the trilateral agreements at the highest level, including those regarding security in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the Lachin corridor. We also believe that the active participation of official Yerevan in the search for mutually acceptable solutions would contribute to the de-escalation of the current tension,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.