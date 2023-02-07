Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Germany - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Germany


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Germany.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that in Berlin Mirzoyan will meet with the German Minister of Foreign Affairs Analena Berbock.

 

Ararat Mirzoyan will also have meetings with the representative of German legislative bodies and the expert community.

