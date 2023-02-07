Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Germany

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Germany.
Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that in Berlin Mirzoyan will meet with the German Minister of Foreign Affairs Analena Berbock.
Ararat Mirzoyan will also have meetings with the representative of German legislative bodies and the expert community.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.