EU plans to “longer term mission” in Armenia, Borrell says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In agreement with Armenia’s authorities, the European Council decided that the existing EU monitoring mission in Georgia will deploy a transitional planning assistance team in Armenia.

“The deployment of 40 European monitoring experts has proved to be effective and contributed to building confidence in an unstable situation. Today we start a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus, with a transitional team that will prepare the ground for a possible longer term EU mission in Armenia, with the ultimate goal of contributing to sustainable peace in the region,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

Based on the agreement between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, European Council and France reached on October 6 during the meeting in Prague, the EUMCAP was deployed on 20 October along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation on the ground. On December 19 the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia completed its mandate.