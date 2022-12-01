International mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku discussed - Mediamax.am

International mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku discussed


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus negotiations Philip Reeker discussed today in Yerevan the issue related to the formation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku.

Government’s press service reports that during the meeting the interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the Nagorno Karabakh issue, normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, regional stability and other security issues.

 

The sides also touched on issues related to cooperation within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue.

