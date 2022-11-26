Aliyev again speaks about “Zangezur corridor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that Armenia is unable to block the Zangezur corridor.

According to Azerbaijani media, speaking today at an international conference in Baku, Aliyev said:

“We discussed the Zangezur corridor during my latest conversation with Russian officials. I do not think that Armenia is capable of blocking this corridor.”

“As for Iran, I think that it will not do this either (block the corridor), given its interest in regional communication projects. For these projects are not directed against anyone, but, on the contrary, are only for the benefit of all interested parties,” the Azerbaijani president added.