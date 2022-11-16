Session of Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to take place in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Session of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission will be held in Yerevan in early 2023.

The agreement about this has been reached during the telephone conversation between Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili.

Government’s press service reports that they discussed bilateral and regional issues, stressed the importance of the improvement of the atmosphere in the region and the implementation of steps in that direction.