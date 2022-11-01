Pashinyan: “Russia’s clear position important for us”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in Sochi that Armenia is ready to unblock regional communications with Azerbaijan at any time.

“Communications passing through the territory of Armenia should be under the authority of official Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that the approaches proposed by the Russian package for the establishment of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate relations are acceptable for Yerevan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“Russia’s clear position regarding the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia is also important for Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his turn, noted that “the conflict between Baku and Yerevan has been going on for many years and should be ended at some point.”

“I know you have the political will for it. We support it in every possible way,” the Russian president said.

“There is a need to reach an agreement on all these issues. We always proceed from the fact that Armenia is our strategic partner and ally,” Putin said.