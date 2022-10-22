“Iran considers Armenia’s security its own security”, FM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated today that Iran considers the regional security of Armenia and the region its own security.

He said about it before the opening ceremony of Iran’s Consulate General in Armenia’s Kapan.

“Our policy is to respect territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

Syunik region is one of the most important sections of the North-South corridor. We consider Armenia to be one of the most important countries on that highway, and we will make maximum efforts to further develop this transit route,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the establishment and effective operation of Iran’s Consulate General will give a new quality to the special relations between Armenia and Iran and will promote bilateral cooperation.

“The decision of the Iranian authorities to open a consulate general in Syunik, which is the backbone of our country, is deeply perceived and appreciated in Armenia,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He reiterated the intention of the Armenian side to establish a consulate general in Tabriz and noted that Iran has always been and will continue to be a key partner for Armenia.