Overchuk says it is up to Armenia to enter international transport hubs or not

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said today that the intersection of the main international transport corridors North-South and East-West is being formed in the South Caucasus.

“If it is created, the economies of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia will start receiving extra fees due to the advantages of their geographical position in Eurasia.

In this regard, the unblocking of transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through the territory of Armenia or Iran will play a significant role,” the Russian deputy prime minister said.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Iran have started the construction of bridges on the border, which will connect the roads of the two countries and ensure the shortest and most convenient movement between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan.

“The construction of the railway and highway through the territory of Armenia, through Meghri, the sovereignty of which no one questions, depends on the position of Armenia. At the same time, a road bypassing Armenia is already being built through the territory of Iran, and it will be ready in 2024 and will provide access to the markets of Iran, Turkey and later Europe,” Overchuk said.