CSTO failed to respond operatively and effectively, Alen Simonyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan, who is in Moscow on an official visit, said that the CSTO was unable to respond operatively and effectively to the aggression against one of its members, while "Armenia does not have time for long-term security solutions.”

Armenia’s National Assembly press service reported that Alen Simonyan said this during the meeting with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Our visit to Moscow takes place in a difficult period for Armenia. From September 13, Azerbaijan started a new round of aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The armed forces of Azerbaijan intensively shelled not only the positions of the Armenian armed forces in several directions, but also the civil infrastructures deep in the territory of Armenia. It is a painful fact: we have 207 dead and wounded,” Alen Simonyan noted.