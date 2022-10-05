NATO “supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina met with Secretary of Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan in Brussels.

Colomina wrote about the meeting in Twitter.

“We discussed the situation in the region and the status of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Sunday’s meeting of two foreign ministers in Geneva. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Colomina wrote.