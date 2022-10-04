Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately conduct a comprehensive analysis of the videos of the execution of servicemen in terms of war crimes.

“If the facts are confirmed, all the perpetrators should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that those videos are full of extreme brutality.

“All cases of violations of international humanitarian law must be thoroughly investigated.

Russia continues to make serious efforts to improve the situation in the region and normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku. We proceed from the fact that peace has no alternative. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to the parties,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.