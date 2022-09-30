Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva - Mediamax.am

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva


Photo: euronews.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan stated that Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Geneva.

“Despite Azerbaijan’s provocations, the Armenian side will participate in the meeting on October 2 in Geneva. Statements of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that Armenia is trying to undermine the negotiations are groundless. Armenia is constructive, aims to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus and expects the same from Azerbaijan,” he said.

