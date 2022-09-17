Nancy Pelosi will stay in Yerevan for two days

U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will arrive to Yerevan later today.

“During her September 17-19 visit, Speaker Pelosi will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other senior Armenian officials to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, and the current security situation”, U.S. Embassy informs.

Nancy Pelosi will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and deliver a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

She will be joined by Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, and Representatives Anna Eshoo, and Jackie Speier.