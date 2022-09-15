Zakharova considers CSTO mission’s visit to Armenian a significant development

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated today that the dispatch of CSTO mission led by its Secretary General to Armenia is a “significant use of CSTO’s capabilities.”
“The Russian side engaged all the opportunities it could,” Zakharova added.
Earlier it was reported that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas would visit Armenia next week, and a mission led by the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov, would arrive in Yerevan tonight.
Sidorov said today that the use of CSTO forces on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is out of the question.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.