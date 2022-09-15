Zakharova considers CSTO mission’s visit to Armenian a significant development

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated today that the dispatch of CSTO mission led by its Secretary General to Armenia is a “significant use of CSTO’s capabilities.”

“The Russian side engaged all the opportunities it could,” Zakharova added.

Earlier it was reported that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas would visit Armenia next week, and a mission led by the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov, would arrive in Yerevan tonight.

Sidorov said today that the use of CSTO forces on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is out of the question.