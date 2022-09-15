Ned Price says U.S. talked not only with Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for U.S. Department of State Ned Price said that to ease tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border U.S. top diplomats had conversations not only with representatives of Yerevan and Baku.

Asked during a briefing about Turkey’s role and its open support to Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, Price said:

“Secretary Blinken, Ambassador Reeker, Assistant Secretary Donfried, others in her bureau have had a number of conversations, including with Armenia and Azerbaijan, but with other concerned stakeholders and partners.

Not in a position to detail all of those engagements, but as I said yesterday, we are going to remain deeply engaged in the diplomacy. We are prepared to do all we can on a bilateral basis, on a multilateral basis”.

Ned Price also reminded that during the phone conversation with Azerbaijani president, Antony Blinken “urged to cease hostilities immediately, to disengage military forces, to pull forces back from the border, and to cease hostilities that could endanger civilians, and to work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations.”