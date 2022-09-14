CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia to assess the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) decided to send a mission to Armenia headed by the Secretary General of the organization to assess the situation regarding the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The press service of the Secretariat of the organization reported that a decision was also made at the special meeting convened on Tuesday to set up a task group to constantly monitor the situation in the area of responsibility of the CSTO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the participants of the meeting about “additional practical steps by the Russian side” aimed at de-escalating tensions.

“There was a detailed and frank exchange of views. All participants of the meeting expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the region and spoke in favor of its settlement in exclusively political and diplomatic manner based on the universally recognized principles of international law and agreements fixed in the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia,” the commentary of the Secretariat reads.

“The participants expressed their condolences to the Armenian side in connection with the casualties as a result of military clashes with the use of heavy weapons and UAVs,” the news release says.