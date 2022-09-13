Armenian FM highlights need for targeted international response to Azerbaijan's actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, during the phone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, highlighted the need for a targeted and adequate international response to Azerbaijan's actions.
Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that Mirzoyan presented to Borrell the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia at midnight, September 13.
It was emphasized that not only military positions, but also civilian infrastructures became targets of Azerbaijani aggression.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.