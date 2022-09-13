Armenian FM highlights need for targeted international response to Azerbaijan's actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, during the phone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, highlighted the need for a targeted and adequate international response to Azerbaijan's actions.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that Mirzoyan presented to Borrell the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia at midnight, September 13.

It was emphasized that not only military positions, but also civilian infrastructures became targets of Azerbaijani aggression.