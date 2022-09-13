Armenia expects from its CSTO allies “effective collective steps”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the initiative of the Armenian side an extraordinary session of the CSTO Permanent Council was held under the chairmanship of Viktor Biyagov, the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the CSTO.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that during the session, the Representative of Armenia particularly said that “the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are considered a gross violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, and the situation may lead to a large-scale armed conflict.”

“Victor Biyagov noted that Armenia appealed to its allies in the CSTO, expecting effective collective steps to ensure the security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the CSTO Charter. He expressed confidence that CSTO mechanisms are capable of restraining the aggressor,” Armenian ministry said in a news release.