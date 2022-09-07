Pashinyan: Russia is Armenia’s closest partner

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia is Armenia’s closest partner and strategic ally.

The Government’s press service informs that the Armenian premier said this at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

“Especially in these difficult times, permanent contacts and clarification of positions are very important. The mission of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is not an easy one. We highly appreciate the activity of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Lachin Corridor.

There are nuances in terms of ensuring security in Nagorno-Karabakh which we constantly discuss, and today it will be very appropriate to discuss these issues,” Pashinyan said.

In his turn, Vladimir Putin said that one of the most sensitive issues is the security situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We always talk about it, we are always in touch. I am glad to talk about all these topics during this visit,” Putin said.