Pashinyan: Discussion with Aliyev in Brussels not an easy one

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred at the cabinet sitting today to the meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on August 31.

“The discussion was not an easy one, it was quite extensive, but I want to say that our goals remain the ones I have voiced many times. The Government of Armenia has adopted the peace agenda, and determination is needed to bring it into life.

Foreign Policy | 2022-08-31 21:22:22 Charles Michel: “Our exchanges were open and productive”

Everyone must understand that it is not easy and simple, the possible solutions are not obvious. We must continue to work consistently, and I think it is a necessity and it is the wish of our people that lasting and comprehensive peace be established in our region a day before, we must focus more and more on this issue,” Pashinyan said.