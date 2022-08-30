Yerevan comments on rejection of U.S., French Ambassadors to visit Shushi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said that Armenia highly appreciates the stance of the French and United States ambassadors, and their rejection of the Azerbaijani government’s invitation to visit Shushi.

Hunanyan said this speaking to Armenpress.

“We reiterate our position regarding the inadmissibility of unilateral visits to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. We are convinced that the population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be involved in the programs of international cooperation and support.

At the same time, we highly appreciate the position of those countries which, having a deep understanding of the conflict, refused to participate in such unilateral action,” Hunanyan said.

Last week the French and United States ambassadors to Azerbaijan ignored the invitation of the Azerbaijani government to visit Shushi to participate in a conference. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev condemned their stance and noted that they will no longer receive such invitations.