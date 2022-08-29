Russian MFA: We will continue assisting Yerevan in security issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement today on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and Armenia.

“The past period has convincingly shown that the further strengthening of historical ties between Moscow and Yerevan fully corresponds to the vital interests of our peoples, serves the socio-economic development of both countries and the strengthening of stability in the South Caucasus.

Regular contacts based on trust between the leaderships of Russia and Armenia are of crucial importance for the formation of bilateral potential. These contacts enable not only to solve urgent problems, but also to coordinate positions on the main regional and international issues.

We are determined to continue helping Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities, border security and normalizing relations with its neighbors. We are sure that the path to stability in the region is through strict observance of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021. The Russian peacekeeping force remains the key factor in ensuring security in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Our friendship with fraternal Armenia is really dear to us and we are determined to further strengthen the Russian-Armenian alliance for the sake of the prosperity of our countries and peoples,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.