Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss security situation in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in the region during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that the two ministers referred to the course of implementation of agreements reached by the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral statements.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov exchanged ideas on the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war. In this context, the parties highlighted the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.

The ministers of the two countries also touched upon other issues on regional and international agenda.