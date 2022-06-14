Ararat Mirzoyan to pay working visit to Bulgaria - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to pay working visit to Bulgaria


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Bulgaria from June 14-15.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that within the framework of the visit Mirzoyan will meet with Bulgaria’s president, prime minister, National Assembly chairperson and foreign minister.

