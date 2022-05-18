Pashinyan says Armenia not pleased with CSTO countries’ response

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during the summit in Moscow dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CSTO that “there is a problem of asynchronous voting of the member states of the structure, and often our votes are not simultaneous.”

“The problem is not new. Armenia has raised and discussed it many times in a working order. This issue needs further discussion. The issue of rapid response is important for Armenia. As you know, last year these days the Azerbaijani army infiltrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia. Armenia applied to the CSTO for the use of mechanisms envisaged by crisis response procedure.

Unfortunately, the organization’s response was not the one Armenia had expected. Also for a long time we were raising the issue of CSTO member states selling weapons to the countries unfriendly to Armenia and used against Armenia. The response of the CSTO member states during and after the 44-day war in 2020 did not make Armenia and the Armenian people very pleased,” he said.