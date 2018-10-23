Armenia’s acting FM: Partners should not encourage arms race

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that “the international partners should refrain from actions that can potentially result in arms race and increase of instability in the region”.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said this at the meeting with Rudolf Michalka, newly-appointed Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.



Touching upon the settlement of NK issue, Armenia’s acting FM emphasized that Armenia attaches importance to forming the atmosphere of security and peace.