EEAS senior official arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Thomas Mayr-Harting, Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of European External Action Service (EEAS), has arrived in Armenia.

Within the frames of the 2-day visit, he will have meetings with representatives of the Armenian government.



On October 17 Thomas Mayr-Harting will deliver a lecture on Armenia-European Union relations at Yerevan State University.



Thomas Mayr-Harting is an Austrian diplomat.He has been Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service since the end of 2015. Earlier he held the positions of the Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations.