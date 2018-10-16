Agreements must be upheld, American diplomat said

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said today in Yerevan that the United States of America is ready to actively work with the Armenian government.

“It is the Armenian people’s agenda. We are ready to have our investment and support in such spheres as fighting corruption, tackling economic challenges and economic diversification. The support will be there, if Armenia asks,” the American diplomat said in a news conference.

According to George Kent, currently there are discussions on American investments in Armenia in sectors of hydropower and mining.

“There is a lot of discussion about a large-scale mining investment that is under review now. It is critical that contracts are upheld in an order that Armenia continues to attract investment,” George Kent emphasized.

He informed that the next round of U.S.-Armenia Task Force (Intergovernmental Commission) discussions will be held in Washington at the beginning of next year.