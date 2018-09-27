1502 views

Armenian MFA: Pashinyan and Trump will have other occasions to meet



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Balayan has noted today that “there will be other occasions” for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to have a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

48 members of U.S. Сongress urge Trump to meet Armenian PM

 

“We wanted to organize a meeting during Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the United States, but the schedules of the parties were too packed,” Balayan revealed.

 

According to him, they will continue making preparations to organize the meeting. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 27, 2018 16:51
Armenian and Russian FMs hold a meeting in New York

Foreign Policy | September 27, 2018 11:11
Armenian FM meets UN Special Envoy

Nagorno Karabakh | September 27, 2018 09:16
Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meet
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe