Armenian MFA: Pashinyan and Trump will have other occasions to meet

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Balayan has noted today that “there will be other occasions” for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to have a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We wanted to organize a meeting during Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the United States, but the schedules of the parties were too packed,” Balayan revealed.

According to him, they will continue making preparations to organize the meeting.