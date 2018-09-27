Armenian MFA: Pashinyan and Trump will have other occasions to meet

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Balayan has noted today that “there will be other occasions” for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to have a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“We wanted to organize a meeting during Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the United States, but the schedules of the parties were too packed,” Balayan revealed.
According to him, they will continue making preparations to organize the meeting.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.