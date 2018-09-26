PACE rapporteurs to visit Armenia before mid-November

Yerevan /Mediamax/. PACE rapporteurs will visit Armenia before mid-November.

PACE press service told Mediamax about this.



“During its last meeting, the PACE Monitoring Committee discussed the recent developments in Armenia. Concerned about the increasing tensions and the possible impact on the respect for rule of law and democratic procedure, the committee asked the rapporteurs to visit Armenia at their earliest convenience to assess the recent developments and to report back to the committee at one of its next meetings about their findings. There precise date for the visit isn’t known yet. It should take place before mid-November”, PACE press service told Mediamax.