exclusive
1365 views

PACE rapporteurs to visit Armenia before mid-November


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. PACE rapporteurs will visit Armenia before mid-November.

PACE press service told Mediamax about this. 

“During its last meeting, the PACE Monitoring Committee discussed the recent developments in Armenia. Concerned about the increasing tensions and the possible impact on the respect for rule of law and democratic procedure, the committee asked the rapporteurs to visit Armenia at their earliest convenience to assess the recent developments and to report back to the committee at one of its next meetings about their findings. There precise date for the visit isn’t known yet. It should take place before mid-November”, PACE press service told Mediamax.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | September 25, 2018 15:42
Armenia negotiates assistance for snap elections with international donors

Politics | September 25, 2018 09:20
Pashinyan and Guterres discuss snap elections in Armenia

Foreign Policy | September 25, 2018 09:16
Armenian PM meets with President of Cyprus
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe