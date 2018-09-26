1185 views

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet on September 26



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet on September 26, New York.

According to Armenian MFA, the meeting will take place by the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. 

 

Brussels hosts first Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting

 

Mediamax notes that Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov’s first meeting was held on July 11 of 2018, Brussels.

