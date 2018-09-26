Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet on September 26

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet on September 26, New York.
According to Armenian MFA, the meeting will take place by the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Mediamax notes that Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov’s first meeting was held on July 11 of 2018, Brussels.
