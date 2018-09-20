Putin: Russian-Armenian ties are in line with bilateral interests

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia.

“I congratulate you with the Independence Day of Armenia from the bottom of my heart. It is with deep appreciation that I highlight the friendly, allied nature of the bilateral relations between our two countries, as well as the high level of our cooperation in trade, economy, science, humanitarian aid, technical sector and other areas.



I am certain that expansion of the partnership between Armenia and Russia in its entirety is in line with key interests of our brotherly peoples and it promotes stability and peace in the region.



I sincerely wish good health and success to you and peace and prosperity to the people of Armenia,” reads Putin’s letter.