We are “calmly” working with CSTO partners, Armenian FM says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that CSTO is discussing the recent incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“CSTO is the body where we ensure our common security,” Mnatsakanyan told the media today.

He has underlined that “whether or not CSTO issues an official response regarding the incident does not indicate whether or not we fulfill our function in the organization”.

“We are calmly working with our partners,” added Mnatsakanyan.

The mentioned incident occurred on September 19, when Armenian serviceman, Private Haykaz Matevosyan was killed at Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush marz by the gunfire from the Azerbaijani armed forces.