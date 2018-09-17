Richard Mills comments on Amulsar and the meeting with Pashinyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At Mediamax’s request, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills has commented on the meeting between him, U.K. Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which focused on Amulsar gold mine and took place on September 12.

“Yes, I discussed with the Prime Minister the issue of road blockage to the Amulsar site and we welcome the Prime Minister’s personal attention to this issue. We are encouraged that the Prime Minister is committed to consulting with senior Lydian management, as well as the surrounding communities and concerned parties, as any solution to the issue will necessarily involve all parties,” Richard Mills told Mediamax.

Two days after meeting with the ambassadors, Nikol Pashinyan received Lydian International’s Chairman of the Board Gordon Wylie and Board Member Gillian Davidson in Paris.

On September 15, while commenting on that meeting, the Prime Minister said:

“I told Lydian representatives that our final stance will be based on facts. When I was in Jermuk in the summer, I suggested the company to cooperate and come to a conclusion together, but unfortunately, they refused our offer and we had to go in a different direction. We need indisputable assessment from a globally respected organization.”

According to the head of the government, the most important part of the issue is the possible threat which the gold mine might pose for the natural water resources of Sevan and Jermuk.

“We have neither positive nor negative answers about that. If an international expertise reveals there are no threats, we will agree to operation of Amulsar mine, taking into account current situation and the massive investment the company has made. In case the assessment reveals any threats, we will have to look for other options,” concluded the Prime Minister.